Dr. Mahmood El-Gasim, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahmood El-Gasim, MD
Dr. Mahmood El-Gasim, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med.
Dr. El-Gasim's Office Locations
Mesa Southern5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 359-3350
Chandler855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 359-3192Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 232-3633Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
Safford825 S 20th Ave, Safford, AZ 85546 Directions (928) 222-4712Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Show Low1610 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (928) 222-1418Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 232-2770Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 232-8077Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Admar
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
My visit has always been very pleasant
About Dr. Mahmood El-Gasim, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Univ Sch of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. El-Gasim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Gasim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. El-Gasim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. El-Gasim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Gasim works at
Dr. El-Gasim has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Gasim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Gasim speaks Spanish.
341 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Gasim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Gasim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Gasim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Gasim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.