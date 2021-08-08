Overview of Dr. Mahmood Khan, MD

Dr. Mahmood Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Khan works at Mahmood Khan, MD in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.