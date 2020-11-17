Overview of Dr. Mahmood Mahdavi, MD

Dr. Mahmood Mahdavi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Mahdavi works at San Diego Ear Head Nck Md Clnc in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.