Dr. Mahmood Mahdavi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.3 (26)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mahmood Mahdavi, MD

Dr. Mahmood Mahdavi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Dr. Mahdavi works at San Diego Ear Head Nck Md Clnc in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mahdavi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    San Diego Ear Head & Neck Surgery Medical Clinic Inc.
    9850 Genesee Ave Ste 710, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 458-9955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Nov 17, 2020
    I had bilateral sinus surgery. This was a repeat due to years of allergic reactions that caused a recurring problem with my sinuses. My father was a physician and when I asked him where to go, he didn’t miss a beat in saying Dr. Mahdavi. I am glad I followed my fathers recommendation. I appreciate that Dr. Mahdavi is conservative in his approach to treatment, and he is very methodical in his work. When I speak to him and ask questions, he never interrupts. Dr. Mahdavi makes sure he understands my concerns and addresses every question I have without rushing. You will get as much time with the doctor as you need! Great doctor and great outcome.
    Scott — Nov 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mahmood Mahdavi, MD
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahmood Mahdavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahdavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahdavi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahdavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahdavi works at San Diego Ear Head Nck Md Clnc in La Jolla, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mahdavi’s profile.

    Dr. Mahdavi has seen patients for Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy, Enlarged Turbinates and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahdavi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahdavi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahdavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahdavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahdavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

