Dr. Mahmood Moosa, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.8 (125)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mahmood Moosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Holland, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Moosa works at Endocrinology Specialists in Holland, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holland
    6855 Spring Valley Dr Ste 150, Holland, OH 43528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 724-0004
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  2. 2
    Oregon
    3156 Dustin Rd Ste 301, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 724-0004
    Monday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  3. 3
    Endocrine Specialists, PC
    2702 Navarre Ave Ste 106, Oregon, OH 43616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 724-0004
  4. 4
    Endocrine Specialists, PC
    15506 S Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI 48161 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 682-5243
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 125 ratings
    Patient Ratings (125)
    5 Star
    (83)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (8)
    1 Star
    (30)
    Oct 13, 2021
    At my first appointment, Dr Moosa correctly diagnosed an unpleasant condition I’ve had for over a decade. I saw many doctors who did many tests during that time, but they never figured it out. He also gave me an Rx that treated it effectively. That proved his diagnosis correct, even before any tests. I’ve been to Mayo & Cleveland Clinics, where they ran a bazillion tests. Dr Moosa’s diagnostic abilities beats them & it’s not even close. He is the best I’ve found anywhere. Even though he addressed my major concern, he has continued to test me for other problems he suspects I might have. In my experience, most doctors aren’t usually so thorough. He always takes as much time as needed during appointments. I’ve never felt rushed in any way. If you’re late, he’ll still see you, no problem. That’s very unusual for doctors. He does things his way, but it’s always to the benefit of his patients. If you’re fortunate enough to get a referral to him, do yourself a favor & go
    About Dr. Mahmood Moosa, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    • English, Arabic
    • 1669478681
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Ohio State University Med Center
    • Mt Carmel Med Center
    • Mount Carmel West
    • Ain Shams University
    • Ain Shams University
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahmood Moosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moosa has seen patients for Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    125 patients have reviewed Dr. Moosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.