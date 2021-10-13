Overview

Dr. Mahmood Moosa, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Holland, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ain Shams University and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Moosa works at Endocrinology Specialists in Holland, OH with other offices in Oregon, OH and Monroe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Ketoacidosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.