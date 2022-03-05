Overview of Dr. Mahmood Panjwani, MD

Dr. Mahmood Panjwani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Panjwani works at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.