Dr. Mahmood Pazirandeh, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahmood Pazirandeh, MD
Dr. Mahmood Pazirandeh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center, Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pazirandeh's Office Locations
San Diego Arthritis Medical Clinic3633 Camino del Rio S Ste 300, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions (619) 827-0276
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
Dr Pazirandeh was very thorough in my cousins healthcare. Very pleasant doctor addressed every question and gave all the facts. We need more doctors like him.
About Dr. Mahmood Pazirandeh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 65 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1134109390
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Guy's Hosp London Leeds U Hosps England
- School of Medicine Tehran University of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Pazirandeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
