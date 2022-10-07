Overview of Dr. Mahmood Sharfi, MD

Dr. Mahmood Sharfi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Dedham, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Carney Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Morton Hospital.



Dr. Sharfi works at Toward Independent Living & Learning Inc. in Dedham, MA with other offices in Norwood, MA, Taunton, MA and North Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Suicidal Ideation and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.