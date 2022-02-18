See All Gastroenterologists in Elkridge, MD
Dr. Mahmood Solaiman, MD

Gastroenterology
4.8 (82)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahmood Solaiman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.

Dr. Solaiman works at Gastroenterology Assocs in Elkridge, MD with other offices in Glen Burnie, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology Assocs
    8186 Lark Brown Rd Ste 104, Elkridge, MD 21075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 590-8920
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Gastro Assoicates, Glen Burnie
    85 Kindred Way Apt 201, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 590-8920
    Monday
    9:00am - 10:45am
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 11:45am
    Glen Burnie Office
    1720 Crain Hwy S Ste 102, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 590-8920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Howard County General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatobiliary Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Microscopic Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Treatment of Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pseudomembranous Colitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Bleeding Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Variceal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maryland Physicians Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 82 ratings
    Patient Ratings (82)
    5 Star
    (75)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 18, 2022
    I had a very good experience with Dr. Solaiman and this practice. Really good communication and help in giving me an understanding of what to expect for my procedure. I did my initial visit via a telehealth appointment, which was very convenient. The nurses were friendly and compassionate. Fast follow through on my results.
    Marianne H. — Feb 18, 2022
    About Dr. Mahmood Solaiman, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316928849
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    • Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahmood Solaiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solaiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solaiman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solaiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solaiman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solaiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    82 patients have reviewed Dr. Solaiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solaiman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solaiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solaiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

