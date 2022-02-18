Dr. Mahmood Solaiman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solaiman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmood Solaiman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahmood Solaiman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Elkridge, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Dr. Solaiman works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Assocs8186 Lark Brown Rd Ste 104, Elkridge, MD 21075 Directions (410) 590-8920Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Gastro Assoicates, Glen Burnie85 Kindred Way Apt 201, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 590-8920Monday9:00am - 10:45amWednesday9:00am - 11:45am
Glen Burnie Office1720 Crain Hwy S Ste 102, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 590-8920
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maryland Physicians Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very good experience with Dr. Solaiman and this practice. Really good communication and help in giving me an understanding of what to expect for my procedure. I did my initial visit via a telehealth appointment, which was very convenient. The nurses were friendly and compassionate. Fast follow through on my results.
About Dr. Mahmood Solaiman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1316928849
Education & Certifications
- State University of New York Health Science Center-Brooklyn
- Dhaka Medical College, University Of Dhaka
- University Of Maryland
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solaiman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solaiman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solaiman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solaiman has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastrointestinal Bleeding and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solaiman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Solaiman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solaiman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solaiman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solaiman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.