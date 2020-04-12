See All Pediatricians in Montgomery, AL
Dr. Mahmood Zaied, MD

Pediatrics
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mahmood Zaied, MD

Dr. Mahmood Zaied, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They graduated from King Edward Medical University.

Dr. Zaied works at River Region Health Center in Montgomery, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Zaied's Office Locations

  1. 1
    River Region Health Center
    1845 CHERRY ST, Montgomery, AL 36107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 420-5001

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mahmood Zaied, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1932121894
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • King Edward Medical University
