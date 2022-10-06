Dr. Mahmoud Abualayem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abualayem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Abualayem, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Abualayem, MD
Dr. Mahmoud Abualayem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berea, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Berea and Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Abualayem works at
Dr. Abualayem's Office Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology305 Estill St, Berea, KY 40403 Directions (859) 986-6775Wednesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Berea
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr A cares about his patience. Takes time to talk with his patients. Best heart doctor I’ve ever had.
About Dr. Mahmoud Abualayem, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abualayem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abualayem accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abualayem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abualayem works at
Dr. Abualayem has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abualayem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Abualayem. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abualayem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abualayem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abualayem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.