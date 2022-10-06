Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Abualayem, MD

Dr. Mahmoud Abualayem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berea, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Berea and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Abualayem works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology in Berea, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.