Dr. Mahmoud Ajang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Ajang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Ajang, MD
Dr. Mahmoud Ajang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 65 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro.
Dr. Ajang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ajang's Office Locations
-
1
Mahmoud Ajang M.d. A Professional Medical Corp.378 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA 90731 Directions (310) 547-2882
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ajang?
He is a great man. My psychiatrist for over twenty years! He kept me out of the hospital ALL the time that I was in his capable hands. He always amazed me in how he would so effortlessly determine the proper course of action based on speaking with me in the first few moments. I am still in awe of his gift. I will miss him dearly. I love you, Dr. Ajang. I am forever in your debt and grateful for your kindness and care with me when I was at my worst. You’ve given me a new life! ??
About Dr. Mahmoud Ajang, MD
- Psychiatry
- 65 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1922182682
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ajang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ajang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ajang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ajang works at
Dr. Ajang speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.