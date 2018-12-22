Dr. Alhadidi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmoud Alhadidi, MD
Dr. Mahmoud Alhadidi, MD is a Pulmonologist in Warren, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Mahmoud Al-hadidi MD27550 Hoover Rd, Warren, MI 48093 Directions (586) 427-6620
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Absolutely the best!??
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1437177227
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Alhadidi accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alhadidi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alhadidi has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, Respiratory Failure and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alhadidi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alhadidi speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Alhadidi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alhadidi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alhadidi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alhadidi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.