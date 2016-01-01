Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Aqel, MD

Dr. Mahmoud Aqel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Aqel works at Mahmoud Aqel, MD in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.