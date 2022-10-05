Overview

Dr. Mahmoud Barrie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Barrie works at Conyers in Conyers, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA, Lithonia, GA and Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Nausea and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.