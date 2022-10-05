Dr. Mahmoud Barrie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Barrie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Barrie, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Locations
Conyers1501 Milstead Rd NE Ste 120, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (678) 745-3033
Aga LLC340 Boulevard NE Ste 145, Atlanta, GA 30312 Directions (404) 584-7306
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates5403 Hillandale Park Ct, Lithonia, GA 30058 Directions (770) 817-0224
Decatur2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 350, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (678) 553-0226
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Over the years, I was very apprehensive about having a colonoscopy performed on me. My colonoscopy fears were built unnecessarily on 2nd hand information from non professionals. Although I was trepid about the procedure, I knew the importance of having one performed. I scheduled a consultation with Dr. Barrie who was very thorough in explaining the entire colonoscopy procedure. My fears were addressed and I agreed to have the procedure performed. My procedure was an early morning procedure. It went seamlessly and I had lunch soon there after with no issue. I also felt better about my digestive track health moving forward.
About Dr. Mahmoud Barrie, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1144250770
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med|Med College Of Ga School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Barrie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrie has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Nausea and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barrie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrie.
