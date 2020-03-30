Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Daftary, MD

Dr. Mahmoud Daftary, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bay Saint Louis, MS. They graduated from Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Spain and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Daftary works at Ochsner Specialty Health Center - Hancock Medical Center in Bay Saint Louis, MS with other offices in Slidell, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.