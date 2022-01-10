Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Eslami-Farsani, MD

Dr. Mahmoud Eslami-Farsani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Eslami-Farsani works at Cardiology Specialists of Orange County in Santa Ana, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.