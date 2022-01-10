Dr. Mahmoud Eslami-Farsani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eslami-Farsani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Eslami-Farsani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Eslami-Farsani, MD
Dr. Mahmoud Eslami-Farsani, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Eslami-Farsani's Office Locations
Santa Ana Office Clinic700 N TUSTIN AVE, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 245-1444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Newport Beach Office Clinic361 Hospital Rd Ste 523, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 706-2903Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology Specialists of Orange County16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 801, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 245-1444
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a SCAD heart attack, and Dr. Mahmoud Eslami was the cardiologist on call when I came into the ER. As an otherwise healthy 47 yo female, with no cholesterol issues and no familial history of heart disease, I was so grateful that I was taken seriously and that Dr. Eslami picked it up right away. He successfully placed a stent, and I was good to go. Thank you.
About Dr. Mahmoud Eslami-Farsani, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1487659637
Education & Certifications
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eslami-Farsani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eslami-Farsani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eslami-Farsani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eslami-Farsani has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eslami-Farsani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eslami-Farsani speaks Dutch.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eslami-Farsani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eslami-Farsani.
