See All Otolaryngologists in Springfield, PA
Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD

Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital.

Dr. Ghaderi works at Academic Otolaryngology Associates LLC in Springfield, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Frankford Hospital
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Howard Hammer, DO
Dr. Howard Hammer, DO
3.9 (34)
View Profile
Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO
Dr. Benjamin Chack, DO
3.8 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Briglia, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Briglia, DO
4.8 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Frankford Hospital.

Dr. Ghaderi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Otolaryngology Associates LLC
    100 W Sproul Rd Ste 220, Springfield, PA 19064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 328-4800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Oral Cancer Screening
Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Cancer Screening
Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689645632
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghaderi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghaderi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghaderi works at Academic Otolaryngology Associates LLC in Springfield, PA. View the full address on Dr. Ghaderi’s profile.

    Dr. Ghaderi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghaderi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghaderi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghaderi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mahmoud Ghaderi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.