Dr. Ibrahim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmoud Ibrahim, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Ibrahim, MD
Dr. Mahmoud Ibrahim, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ibrahim's Office Locations
-
1
Life Enhancing Therapies7974 Haven Ave Ste 290, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 944-5553
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ibrahim?
About Dr. Mahmoud Ibrahim, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063451771
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ibrahim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ibrahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ibrahim works at
Dr. Ibrahim speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ibrahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ibrahim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ibrahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ibrahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.