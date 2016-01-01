Dr. Mahmoud Irannezhad, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irannezhad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Irannezhad, DDS
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Irannezhad, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Conroe, TX.
Dr. Irannezhad works at
Locations
-
1
White Oak Dental Care1805 W White Oak Ter Ste A, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 277-9242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Dental Select
- Humana
- MetLife
- Mutual of Omaha
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mahmoud Irannezhad, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1841852910
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irannezhad accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Irannezhad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Irannezhad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Irannezhad works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Irannezhad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irannezhad.
