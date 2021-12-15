Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Khair, MD

Dr. Mahmoud Khair, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.



Dr. Khair works at The Carrell Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Baker’s Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.