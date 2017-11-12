See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Elk Grove, CA
Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD

Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khattab's Office Locations

  1. 1
    9250 Big Horn Blvd Ste 100, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 691-6666
  2. 2
    Mahmoud Khattab MD, Inc
    9390 Big Horn Blvd Ste 145, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 691-6666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Testing
Anemia
Anxiety
Allergy Testing
Anemia
Anxiety

Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 12, 2017
    Dr. Khattab did an intense Halo today, and boy do I feel it :D At first I was a nervous wreck, I was reading some reviews and some doctor's perspective and I was very concerned, that this procedure does not work, I almost backed out. I'm amazed Dr. Khattab is so patient, and listened to my concerns, such a scrupulous person, truly a God send, and his staff from Lisa to the front counter to the nurse that preformed the procedure are top notch. He has such a calming, down to earth nature,
    Sacramento, CA — Nov 12, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD
    About Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1063617603
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Damascus University, Syria
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khattab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khattab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khattab accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Khattab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Khattab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khattab.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khattab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khattab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

