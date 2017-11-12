Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD

Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.