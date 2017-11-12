Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khattab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD
Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khattab's Office Locations
- 1 9250 Big Horn Blvd Ste 100, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 691-6666
-
2
Mahmoud Khattab MD, Inc9390 Big Horn Blvd Ste 145, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 691-6666
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khattab?
Dr. Khattab did an intense Halo today, and boy do I feel it :D At first I was a nervous wreck, I was reading some reviews and some doctor's perspective and I was very concerned, that this procedure does not work, I almost backed out. I'm amazed Dr. Khattab is so patient, and listened to my concerns, such a scrupulous person, truly a God send, and his staff from Lisa to the front counter to the nurse that preformed the procedure are top notch. He has such a calming, down to earth nature,
About Dr. Mahmoud Khattab, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1063617603
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine
- Damascus University, Syria
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khattab has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khattab accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khattab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khattab speaks Arabic.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Khattab. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khattab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khattab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khattab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.