Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Nagib, MD

Dr. Mahmoud Nagib, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Nagib works at Neurosurgical Associates Ltd in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Hydrocephalus and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.