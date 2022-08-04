Dr. Mahmoud Nagib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Nagib, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Nagib, MD
Dr. Mahmoud Nagib, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Kasr-El-Aini University and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Nagib works at
Dr. Nagib's Office Locations
-
1
Neurosurgical Associates Ltd800 E 28th St Ste 305, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 871-7278
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nagib?
I had surgery by Dr Nagib. He took a lot of time to explain my condition and answer my many questions. He’s VERY skilled at what he does and he has years of experience . I felt comfortable with him instantly. My surgery went well, I am thankful every day that I found him!
About Dr. Mahmoud Nagib, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Italian
- 1730111477
Education & Certifications
- University Oslo
- University Of Minnesota
- Wash Hospital Center
- Kasr-El-Aini University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagib works at
Dr. Nagib has seen patients for Myelopathy, Hydrocephalus and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nagib speaks Arabic, French and Italian.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.