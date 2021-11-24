Dr. Mahmoud Nimer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahmoud Nimer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahmoud Nimer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They graduated from Jordan University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Nimer works at
Locations
Access Health Care Physicians, LLC12083 Cortez Blvd Bldg 12083, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6196
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Pipefitters
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff and seen in a timely fashion. Seen by nurse practitioner then by Dr Nimer both took there time with me and explained results of my testing, were knowledgeable and clear in opinion and treatment.
About Dr. Mahmoud Nimer, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1982609467
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center - St. Vincent Hospital
- Worcester City Hospital
- Jordan University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nimer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nimer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nimer works at
Dr. Nimer has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nimer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nimer speaks Arabic and Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nimer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.