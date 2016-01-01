Dr. Okasha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmoud Okasha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Okasha, MD
Dr. Mahmoud Okasha, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
Dr. Okasha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Okasha's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Psychiatric Care200 W TOWN ST, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-1508Monday9:30am - 7:00pmTuesday9:30am - 7:00pmThursday9:30am - 7:00pmFriday9:30am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okasha?
About Dr. Mahmoud Okasha, MD
- Psychiatry
- 55 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083890016
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okasha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okasha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okasha works at
Dr. Okasha speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Okasha. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okasha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okasha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okasha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.