Dr. Mahmoud Salem, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mahmoud Salem, DPM
Dr. Mahmoud Salem, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Richmond, VA.
Dr. Salem's Office Locations
The Foot Center5311 Patterson Ave Ste 110, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 373-6456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Salem saved my legs. He recognized I had a vascular issue. Not two other Dr. that I saw. He sent me for my test I got a great vascular Dr. the same day. Dr. Salem is GREAT.
About Dr. Mahmoud Salem, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780978296
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salem has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salem accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salem has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Foot Fracture and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salem on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Salem. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.