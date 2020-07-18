Dr. Mahnaz Behboodikhah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behboodikhah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahnaz Behboodikhah, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahnaz Behboodikhah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Behboodikhah works at
Locations
Cardiology Consultants of Newport Inc520 Superior Ave Ste 335, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-1877
Mahnaz Behboodikhah MD Inc.500 Superior Ave Ste 345, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 646-1877
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was very professional and caring. She took the time to listen to my needs. I would definitely recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Mahnaz Behboodikhah, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225061591
Education & Certifications
- Wadsworth VA Med Ctr-UCLA
- New York Hospital Medical Center of Queens
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
