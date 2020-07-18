Overview

Dr. Mahnaz Behboodikhah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Behboodikhah works at Cardiology Consultants of Newport Inc in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.