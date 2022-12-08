See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Mahnaz Mellati, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mahnaz Mellati, MD

Dr. Mahnaz Mellati, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.

Dr. Mellati works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mellati's Office Locations

    The Polyclinic Madison Center
    904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-5572
    Monday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    6:30am - 7:00pm
    The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza
    9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 860-5572

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Celiac Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Celiac Disease
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nausea
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Perimenopause
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Restless Leg Syndrome
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Tremor
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. Mellati provides the perfect combination of experience, intelligence, passion, commitment, and care. She is deeply invested in her work and is one of the best doctors I've ever visited. In addition to using her expertise in endocrinology to diagnose and apparently cure my condition, she also consistently communicated with me at every step of the way, educating me in a way I could understand. Her curiosity and passion also shined through in every visit, reviewing my data, asking questions, listening to my experiences, and communicating her thought processes. She gave me confidence because, in addition to her knowledge, experience, and expertise, she consistently paid attention to details, treated me as an individual, and seemed to always actively consider new possibilities and possible unknowns. I'm very satisfied both with the outcome and process and have the highest confidence and trust in Dr. Mellati after being her patient over the last year.
    Nate — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Mahnaz Mellati, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326331513
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahnaz Mellati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mellati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mellati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mellati works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Mellati’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

