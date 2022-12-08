Dr. Mahnaz Mellati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahnaz Mellati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahnaz Mellati, MD
Dr. Mahnaz Mellati, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Mellati works at
Dr. Mellati's Office Locations
The Polyclinic Madison Center904 7th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5572Monday6:30am - 7:00pmTuesday6:30am - 7:00pmWednesday6:30am - 7:00pmThursday6:30am - 7:00pmFriday6:30am - 7:00pm
The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-5572
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mellati provides the perfect combination of experience, intelligence, passion, commitment, and care. She is deeply invested in her work and is one of the best doctors I've ever visited. In addition to using her expertise in endocrinology to diagnose and apparently cure my condition, she also consistently communicated with me at every step of the way, educating me in a way I could understand. Her curiosity and passion also shined through in every visit, reviewing my data, asking questions, listening to my experiences, and communicating her thought processes. She gave me confidence because, in addition to her knowledge, experience, and expertise, she consistently paid attention to details, treated me as an individual, and seemed to always actively consider new possibilities and possible unknowns. I'm very satisfied both with the outcome and process and have the highest confidence and trust in Dr. Mellati after being her patient over the last year.
About Dr. Mahnaz Mellati, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1326331513
Education & Certifications
- QAZVIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / QAZVIN MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mellati has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellati works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mellati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mellati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.