See All Rheumatologists in Washington, DC
Dr. Mahnaz Momeni, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mahnaz Momeni, MD

Rheumatology
3.6 (49)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahnaz Momeni, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Iran University of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital, Reston Hospital Center and The George Washington University Hospital.

Dr. Momeni works at The George Washington Medical Faculty Associates in Washington, DC with other offices in Vienna, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laboratory Corporation of America
    2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 741-3333
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arthritis and Rhuematology Clinical Center
    8130 Boone Blvd Ste 340, Vienna, VA 22182 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 734-2222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Reston Hospital Center
  • The George Washington University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Momeni?

    Oct 11, 2021
    I was referred here by my primary care physician and could not be happier. Dr. Momeni is my doctor and I have been so pleased with her guidance and help. I was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis at 25. I was completely unfamiliar with the disease as none of my relatives have it, and she has been so helpful in understanding the issues that exist as well as the potential ones that I could experience as I get older. I've been prescribed two different medications throughout my treatment over the past year and she helped me find one that is seriously helping my pain. I have arthritis in every joint; hands, feet, knees, shoulders, wrists, elbows, , etc. I am now almost completely pain free, which is something I never thought I would experience again given how much pain I experienced daily in the past. She actually pays attention to my pain . She also really honest and transparent and doesn't sugarcoat things, but at the same time has a really soft and compassionate delivery.
    — Oct 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mahnaz Momeni, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mahnaz Momeni, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Momeni to family and friends

    Dr. Momeni's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Momeni

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mahnaz Momeni, MD.

    About Dr. Mahnaz Momeni, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306924741
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Iran University of Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Rheumatology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahnaz Momeni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Momeni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Momeni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Momeni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Momeni has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Arthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Momeni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Momeni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Momeni.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Momeni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Momeni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mahnaz Momeni, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.