Dr. Mahnaz Saoudian, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mahnaz Saoudian, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from KERMAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Group Health Associates8240 Northcreek Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 246-7016
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I came to Dr. Saoudian after several years of bouncing between Rheumatologists and other specialists looking for a doctor to even sit down for half a second and try to understand my condition. The very first visit she sat and actually listened to what I was telling her instead of hiding behind a computer screen. She has wonderful bedside manner and actually takes the time to explain her decisions without all the medical jargon. I've been seeing her now for 2 years and I highly recommend her!!
- Rheumatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- KERMAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Saoudian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saoudian accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saoudian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saoudian has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saoudian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Saoudian. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saoudian.
