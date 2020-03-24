Overview

Dr. Mahomed Salame, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Anniston, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from KINGS COLLEGE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY / UNIVERSITY OF LONDON FACILITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center and Stringfellow Campus of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Salame works at NORTHEAST ALABAMA REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Anniston, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.