Dr. Mahomed Suliman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suliman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahomed Suliman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mahomed Suliman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.
Dr. Suliman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Teske Thomas E MD1503 N Imperial Ave, El Centro, CA 92243 Directions (760) 203-3222
Hospital Affiliations
- El Centro Regional Medical Center
- Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suliman?
About Dr. Mahomed Suliman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1912994989
Education & Certifications
- U Mass Med Ctr
- Hurley Med Ctr
- U Of Witwatersrand Hosp
- Royal Coll P&amp;S of Ireland
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suliman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suliman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suliman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suliman works at
Dr. Suliman has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suliman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Suliman speaks Afrikaans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Suliman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suliman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suliman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suliman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.