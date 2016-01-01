Overview

Dr. Mahomed Suliman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Royal Coll P&S of Ireland and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Suliman works at Teske, Thomas E MD in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Constipation and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.