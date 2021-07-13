Dr. Mahoua Ray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahoua Ray, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mahoua Ray, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leavenworth, KS. They graduated from King George's Medical College and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ray works at
Kansas Pain Management - Leavenworth3550 S 4th St Ste 282, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 382-5156
Kansas Pain Management - Leavenworth711 Marshall St, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 386-3117
Kansas Pain Management10995 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 386-3118
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Ray is really professional, friendly, and shows care for my personal injury. I was involved in an auto accident which causes two herniated discs in my lumbar spine and one in my neck. Dr. Ray and the staff are easy and friendly to talk to and work with. Really good experience coming to Kansas Pain Management.
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1568603876
- John H Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- John H Stroger Hospital Of Cook County
- King George's Medical College
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Ray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ray accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ray has seen patients for Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, Chronic Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.