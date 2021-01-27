Overview of Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD

Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Syed works at Michigan Rheumatology Center, PLLC in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.