Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD

Rheumatology
3.3 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD

Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Syed works at Michigan Rheumatology Center, PLLC in Sterling Heights, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Syed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Rheumatology Center, PLLC
    44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 470, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 315-2220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Connective Tissue Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jan 27, 2021
    Dr. Syed is very complete in her explanations. She takes the time necessary to make sure you understand the results of all your tests.
    — Jan 27, 2021
    About Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1588862742
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Syed works at Michigan Rheumatology Center, PLLC in Sterling Heights, MI. View the full address on Dr. Syed’s profile.

    Dr. Syed has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.