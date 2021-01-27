Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD
Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Sterling Heights, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Syed works at
Dr. Syed's Office Locations
Michigan Rheumatology Center, PLLC44344 Dequindre Rd Ste 470, Sterling Heights, MI 48314 Directions (586) 315-2220
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Syed is very complete in her explanations. She takes the time necessary to make sure you understand the results of all your tests.
About Dr. Mahpara Syed, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / FATIMA JINNAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR WOMEN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syed speaks Urdu.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.