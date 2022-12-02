Dr. Mahra Rubinstein, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahra Rubinstein, DDS
Dr. Mahra Rubinstein, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Providence, RI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
Mahra B. Rubinstein DDS & Robert J. Ducoff DMD Inc.362 Ives St, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 861-4358
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Delta Dental
- MetLife
Great Dentist, though I don’t like the process lol. Dr. Mahra has been my dentist for a while and she’s the absolute best. Thanks Doc
- Dentistry
- English
- 1770679979
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND / BALTIMORE COLLEGE OF DENTAL SURGERY
