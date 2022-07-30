See All Addiction Psychiatrists in Elmsford, NY
Dr. Mahrokh Shayanpour, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Elmsford, NY
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Mahrokh Shayanpour, MD

Dr. Mahrokh Shayanpour, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Elmsford, NY. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shayanpour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    555 Taxter Rd Fl 2, Elmsford, NY 10523 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 691-8326
  2. 2
    Montefiore Medical Center
    2058 Jerome Ave, Bronx, NY 10453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (917) 564-8700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 30, 2022
    I 100% agree with the prior review! Dr. Shayanpour is a wonderfully caring psychiatrist and amazing human. I quite possibly wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for her dedication and concern. She went soooo far above and beyond for me, researching alternative solutions to my mental health and addiction issues, and giving me relevant literature at future visits. She knows her stuff better than anyone I've ever worked with! I never felt rushed, I could see her really considering my concerns and feedback, and then researching and factoring in everything I had said. It took almost a year to get the right combination of medications and therapy for my anxiety/depression, but when it clicked, it CLICKED. I completely trusted her recommendations, and was confident we would find the solution. She made herself available to me via email, which is something a doctor has never done before or since. She changed my life! Thank you for being such a wonderful person Dr. Shayanpour!!!
    Ashley Wade — Jul 30, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Mahrokh Shayanpour, MD
    About Dr. Mahrokh Shayanpour, MD

    Specialties
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992120935
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shayanpour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shayanpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shayanpour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shayanpour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shayanpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shayanpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

