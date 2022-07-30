Dr. Shayanpour has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahrokh Shayanpour, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahrokh Shayanpour, MD
Dr. Mahrokh Shayanpour, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Elmsford, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shayanpour's Office Locations
- 1 555 Taxter Rd Fl 2, Elmsford, NY 10523 Directions (833) 691-8326
-
2
Montefiore Medical Center2058 Jerome Ave, Bronx, NY 10453 Directions (917) 564-8700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shayanpour?
I 100% agree with the prior review! Dr. Shayanpour is a wonderfully caring psychiatrist and amazing human. I quite possibly wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for her dedication and concern. She went soooo far above and beyond for me, researching alternative solutions to my mental health and addiction issues, and giving me relevant literature at future visits. She knows her stuff better than anyone I've ever worked with! I never felt rushed, I could see her really considering my concerns and feedback, and then researching and factoring in everything I had said. It took almost a year to get the right combination of medications and therapy for my anxiety/depression, but when it clicked, it CLICKED. I completely trusted her recommendations, and was confident we would find the solution. She made herself available to me via email, which is something a doctor has never done before or since. She changed my life! Thank you for being such a wonderful person Dr. Shayanpour!!!
About Dr. Mahrokh Shayanpour, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- English
- 1992120935
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shayanpour accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shayanpour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shayanpour. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shayanpour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shayanpour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shayanpour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.