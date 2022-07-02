Dr. Mahsa Amir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahsa Amir, MD
Overview
Dr. Mahsa Amir, MD is a Dermatologist in Castle Rock, CO.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Castle Rock4344 Woodlands Blvd Ste 160, Castle Rock, CO 80104 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dermatology Associates of Colorado - Parker9399 Crown Crest Blvd Ste 400, Parker, CO 80138 Directions (720) 764-5817Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is nice, listens and is informed on specific issues that effect people of color.
About Dr. Mahsa Amir, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1225477359
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
