Dr. Hosseini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahsa Hosseini, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahsa Hosseini, MD
Dr. Mahsa Hosseini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Science and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Hosseini works at
Dr. Hosseini's Office Locations
Integrated Neurological Associates Pllc9201 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-1234
Maimonides Community Physician Practice Ffp -9101 4th Ave Ste 1R, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 748-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She's the best.. nobody likes to visit the doctors but dr Huasaini is exceptionaI ... I find her very comforting and easy to communicate with.. she's always on time and I hardly had to wait long in her office..her staff also very friendly and professional..thanks Cathy
About Dr. Mahsa Hosseini, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Persian
- 1255533063
Education & Certifications
- Tehran University Of Medical Science
- Tehran University Of Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hosseini accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hosseini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hosseini works at
Dr. Hosseini has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hosseini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hosseini speaks Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosseini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosseini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hosseini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hosseini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.