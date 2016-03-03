Overview

Dr. Mahsa Mehrazin, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and University Hospital at Downstate.



Dr. Mehrazin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.