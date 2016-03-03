See All Neurologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Mahsa Mehrazin, MD

Neuromuscular Medicine
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Mahsa Mehrazin, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown and University Hospital at Downstate.

Dr. Mehrazin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty
    38 6th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
  • University Hospital at Downstate

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Gait Abnormality
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Polyneuropathy
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Spinal Stenosis
Stroke
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tremor
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Vitamin B Deficiency
Wada Test
Alzheimer's Disease
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Burning Pain
Cerebral Palsy
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Diplopia
Electrodiagnostic Procedure
EMG (Electromyography)
Essential Tremor
Guillain-Barre Syndrome
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Lambert-Eaton Syndrome
Lumbar Puncture
Meningitis
Menstrual Migraine
Motor Neuron Disease
Muscle Cramp
Muscle Diseases
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Myositis
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Nerve Diseases
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Numbness
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Pain in Extremities
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Skin Biopsy
Sleep Study
Stiff-Man Syndrome
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Syphilis Infections
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Tingling Sensation
Torticollis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Tuberous Sclerosis
Vasculitis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Weakness
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Mar 03, 2016
    She has been very professional. She was helpful in finding the cause of nerve issues I have in my elbows and wrists
    alion in Brooklyn, NY — Mar 03, 2016
    About Dr. Mahsa Mehrazin, MD

    Specialties
    • Neuromuscular Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    NPI Number
    • 1841452851
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hosp Johns Hopkins U|Johns Hopkins Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
    Residency
    • Suny Downstate Medical Center
    Internship
    • Jacobi Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med|Jacobi Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahsa Mehrazin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehrazin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehrazin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehrazin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehrazin works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn - Multi-Specialty in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Mehrazin’s profile.

    Dr. Mehrazin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehrazin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehrazin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehrazin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehrazin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehrazin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

