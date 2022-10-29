Overview of Dr. Mahsa Mossadegh, MD

Dr. Mahsa Mossadegh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University College of Medicine|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Mossadegh works at Mahsa Mossadegh, MD in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.