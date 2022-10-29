Dr. Mahsa Mossadegh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mossadegh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahsa Mossadegh, MD
Dr. Mahsa Mossadegh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University College of Medicine|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital and Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital.
Mahsa Mossadegh, MD9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 220, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 317-4447Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
She was such a Blessing! She listens to everything that’s going on with you all of your concerns and so caring- she makes you feel so comfortable - I believe she will have answers for me on my next appointment. If you do not feel like your Dr is really listening to you or really cares- keep looking God will move you in the right direction- just keep searching and don’t give up.
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1588627160
- Michigan State University Kalamazoo Center for Medical Studies|Michigan State University, General Surgery Program
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine|Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health|The Ohio State University College of Medicine|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
