Dr. Mahshid Moein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mahshid Moein, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Moein works at
Frank E. Oliver M. D. P.A.7777 Forest Ln Ste A317, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-5656
- Medical City Dallas
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Moein performed a very extensive neuro exam on my 8yo son,,,she must have spent 45 min with us, listened to me ,my husband and my son , explained everything very well, so we could leave with a great understanding! I'm an RN (Dr. Moein didn't know) and I loved her! Highly recommend!
- Pediatric Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
