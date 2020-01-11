Dr. Mahshid Mosallaei-Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahshid Mosallaei-Benjamin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahshid Mosallaei-Benjamin, MD
Dr. Mahshid Mosallaei-Benjamin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin works at
Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin's Office Locations
-
1
UCLA Hematology/Oncology6633 Telephone Rd Ste 212, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 642-8252MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
UCLA Westlake Village Hematology & Oncology1250 La Venta Dr Ste 202, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (805) 496-5153
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin?
She was great. Spent a ton of time with me. Highly recommend
About Dr. Mahshid Mosallaei-Benjamin, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1568515138
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin works at
Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosallaei-Benjamin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.