Overview of Dr. Mahshid Shirazi-Majd, MD

Dr. Mahshid Shirazi-Majd, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Shirazi-Majd works at Abington Bucks Internal Medicine in Warminster, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.