Dr. Mahsin Habib, MD

Internal Medicine
4.4 (15)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mahsin Habib, MD

Dr. Mahsin Habib, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL DENTISTRY.

Dr. Habib works at Next Health in Ashburn, VA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Habib's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Next Health
    44121 Harry Byrd Hwy Ste 115, Ashburn, VA 20147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 724-4000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain
Bunion
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pain

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 18, 2022
Dr. Habib is the most attentive, caring, intelligent, and results-focused medical practitioner that I have ever had the opportunity to work with. This professor of medicine is more than well informed and clever, he is ultra-receptive and efficient. He will listen to everything you have to say, and goes above and beyond to understand your health and lifestyle with a friendly diagnostic intention. I have 100% faith in Dr. Habib to address the root problem of any condition he is treating. He is the kind of doctor that calls up on you just to see how you're doing! My name is Brendyn, I had a health consultation for a bacterial imbalance that was causing severe digestive complications and was unresponsive to various forms of treatment until I met Dr. Habib. I was incredibly impressed with Dr. Habib, and I am not an easy patient to impress by any means. If you're looking for direct results, and the best functional medicine practitioner I know, you've found him!!
Brendyn — Oct 18, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mahsin Habib, MD
About Dr. Mahsin Habib, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1831317593
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SHEFFIELD / SCHOOL OF CLINICAL DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mahsin Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Habib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

