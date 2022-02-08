See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Bethesda, MD
Dr. Mahteme Selassie, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.9 (47)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mahteme Selassie, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their residency with H H Mc Guire Vet Admin Center

Dr. Selassie works at PSYCHIATRIC SPEC.CENTER in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Psychiatric Spec.center
    4915 Saint Elmo Ave Ste 206, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 656-9520
    6167 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 656-9520

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Major Depressive Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Bipolar Disorder
Dementia or Depression Screening
Family Psychotherapy
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
Personality Disorders
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Anorexia
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Conduct Disorder
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Eating Disorders
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychosis
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Dr. Selassie is professional, extremely knowledgeable and very understanding. I have been a patient for over 15 years and highly recommend this psychiatrist. He understands and listens to you, offering advice and recommendations to ease whatever may be troubling you.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Mahteme Selassie, MD
    About Dr. Mahteme Selassie, MD

    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1225034135
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • H H Mc Guire Vet Admin Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mahteme Selassie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selassie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Selassie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Selassie has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selassie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Selassie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selassie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Selassie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Selassie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

