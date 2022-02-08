Dr. Mahteme Selassie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selassie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahteme Selassie, MD
Dr. Mahteme Selassie, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They completed their residency with H H Mc Guire Vet Admin Center
Dr. Selassie works at
Psychiatric Spec.center4915 Saint Elmo Ave Ste 206, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 656-9520
- 2 6167 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions (301) 656-9520
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Selassie is professional, extremely knowledgeable and very understanding. I have been a patient for over 15 years and highly recommend this psychiatrist. He understands and listens to you, offering advice and recommendations to ease whatever may be troubling you.
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- H H Mc Guire Vet Admin Center
Dr. Selassie has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Selassie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Selassie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Selassie.
