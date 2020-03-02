Overview of Dr. Mahvash Majeed, MD

Dr. Mahvash Majeed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI.



Dr. Majeed works at Amsterdam Memorial Hospital in Amsterdam, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.