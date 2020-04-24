Overview

Dr. Mahyar Okhovat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.



Dr. Okhovat works at Mahyar Okhovat, MD Inc. in Encino, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA, Agoura Hills, CA and Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.