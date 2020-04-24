Dr. Mahyar Okhovat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okhovat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mahyar Okhovat, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Encino, CA. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Okhovat works at
Tooraj Todd Gravori MD Inc.16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 1065, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (310) 278-7000
Westwood Neurodiagnostic Center11022 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 310, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions
Mahyar Okhovat, MD Inc.29525 Canwood St Ste 109, Agoura Hills, CA 91301 Directions (818) 918-2766Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Morris Rashtian Chiropractic Corp8500 Wilshire Blvd Ste 102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 659-3389
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Okhovat has helped me greatly over the last several years. I was unable to work a 5-day week until he correctly identified my medical issue and prescribed several helpful alternatives to solve my problem. He has demonstrated a higher level of caring and compassionate than most other physicians that I have encountered.
- English, Persian and Spanish
- UCLA
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- University of California at Los Angeles
Dr. Okhovat accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okhovat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okhovat speaks Persian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Okhovat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okhovat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okhovat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okhovat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.