Dr. Parvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahyar Parvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mahyar Parvin, MD
Dr. Mahyar Parvin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Our Lady of Fatima University / College of Medicine.
Dr. Parvin's Office Locations
Family Behavioral Health24821 W 135th St, Plainfield, IL 60544 Directions (815) 254-7400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our family has been seeing Dr. Parvin for several years. He is a wonderful, knowledgable doctor that keeps up with current information in his field. More importantly, he and his staff are so caring! They have been with us through ups and downs over the years. Dr. Parvin has always been there with a listening ear, willing to support and make adjustments as needed. I especially appreciate that we all work together as a team to determine and do what is best for the patient.
About Dr. Mahyar Parvin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1730395054
Education & Certifications
- Our Lady of Fatima University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parvin works at
Dr. Parvin has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Family Psychotherapy and Autism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parvin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Parvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.