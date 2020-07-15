Overview of Dr. Mahyar Parvin, MD

Dr. Mahyar Parvin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Our Lady of Fatima University / College of Medicine.



Dr. Parvin works at Family Behavioral Health in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Family Psychotherapy and Autism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.