Overview of Dr. Mahyar Tahbaz, MD

Dr. Mahyar Tahbaz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Tahbaz works at Pain Management Center in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dehydration, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.