Dr. Mahyar Tahbaz, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Mahyar Tahbaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Mahyar Tahbaz, MD
Dr. Mahyar Tahbaz, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center, Jackson General Hospital, Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Tahbaz works at
Dr. Tahbaz's Office Locations
Pain Management Center600 18th St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 422-6999
- 2 400 Matthew St Ste 207, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions (740) 374-4907
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I been having high BP. Dr Tahbaz prescription for meds . Excellent DR.
About Dr. Mahyar Tahbaz, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770583031
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tahbaz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tahbaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tahbaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tahbaz works at
Dr. Tahbaz has seen patients for Dehydration, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tahbaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tahbaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tahbaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tahbaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tahbaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.