Overview of Dr. Mahyar Tari, MD

Dr. Mahyar Tari, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from KAROLINSKA INSTITUTE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Tari works at Saddleback Medical Group Inc in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.