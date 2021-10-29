Overview

Dr. Mai Hoang, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Haltom City, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Hoang works at MetHealth PA in Haltom City, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.